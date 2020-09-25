Coronavirus cases on the rise in Pakistan

–Nearly 800 new coronavirus infections, 7 deaths reported across country

ISLAMABAD: Amid a steady rise being witnessed in the coronavirus infection, another 798 people were tested positive during the past 24 hours, raising the over a number of cases in Pakistan to 309,015.

The latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning show that the same period also saw seven coronavirus patients dying. As a result, the death toll has now reached 6,444. Sindh continues to be the most affected province in the country, where 135,246 people have so far contracted the virus.

The similar figures for other provinces and regions are: Punjab 98,864, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 37,525, Islamabad 16,324, Balochistan 14,838, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 3,608 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 2,610. Meanwhile, 348 people fully recovered from the infection caused by the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, thus increasing the overall number of recoveries to 294,740.

It means the number of closed cases [deaths + recoveries] in the country now stands at 301,184. On the other hand, the active cases have again surged to 7,831 after dipping below the 6,000 level, as more people are contracting the virus in recent days, especially after the reopening of educational institutions.

Of these active cases, 544 patients are in critical condition and being treated in the intensive care units of different hospitals across the country. As far as the testing is concerned, 37,504 tests were administered in Pakistan during the past 24 hours after which the overall number increased to 3,344,019.

As many as 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while 81 students were turned out to be positive.

Meanwhile, 26 new coronavirus cases have been detected at educational institutions of Balochistan, the health department said on Friday. With the latest detection of the Covid-19 cases, the number of total cases that have been reported at the educational institutions of Balochistan stands at 406. The health department has conducted 4,237 tests so far to detect the deadly virus in the educational institutions.