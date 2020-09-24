Teen girl allegedly gang-raped in Chiniot

CHINIOT: In yet another horrendous incident of sexual abuse, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Rajao Saadat area of Chiniot on Thursday.

According to APP, a first information report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s relative.

The victim, in an initial statement, said two men kidnapped her some days ago when she left her home following a heated argument with her father. The suspects, she said, held her hostage for a week and repeatedly subjected her to sexual assault.

The girl was sent for a medical checkup, APP added.

Meanwhile, the police said they were conducting raids to arrest the accused.