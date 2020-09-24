Seminary teacher’s ‘torture’ kills 5-year-old student

PINDI BHATTIAN: A five-year-old student was killed as he was brutally tortured by a seminary teacher on Thursday.

Mother of the child appealed to the prime minister, chief minister and other officials for strict action against culprit.

The five-year-old, who hailed from Pindi Bhattian, was suffering from fever and went to the seminary after absence of several days. The brutal seminary teacher tortured the minor child mercilessly, and resultantly he fell unconscious.

When the mother of the child reached the scene, she found her child’s back stained with blood and he had passed away.

The widow said that the brutal teacher killed her only son. She appealed to the prime minister, chief minister and others for taking notice of incident and bringing culprit to book as the influential seminary teacher was forcing her to resolve the dispute without consulting the police.