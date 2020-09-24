SC directs for concluding Perween Rehman murder trial in a month

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directives for conclusion of the trial in the high-profile Perween Rehman murder case within a month.

Headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, an apex court bench noted with wonder that the trial has been experiencing delays for the last 20 months. Perween Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lawyer informed the judges that five men were named in the case. One of them, named Qari Bilal, was killed in an encounter with police. He had nothing to do with the murder of Perween Rahman, the counsel said.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi, a member of the bench, questioned how Bilal’s gun matched with the bullet shells of a 9mm pistol used to kill Rehman if he had nothing to do with her murder.

Pir Muhammad Shah, head of a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder case, stated before the court that statements of witnesses had been recorded and the trial could not proceed further due to the SC’s hearing of the case.

At this, Justice Bandial observed that the apex court has not passed any stay order, halting the trial.

Later, the court ordered for conclusion of the trial in the high-profile case within a month and adjourned the hearing.