PMO launches Arabic language Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: The office of Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a new Twitter handle to share news and information about the premier in the Arabic language.

The account, which was launched in May this year, has shared videos of the prime minister’s speeches and interviews along with Arabic messages.

في الدورة الـ(٧٤) للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة العام الماضي، دعا رئيس الوزراء عمران خان المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ تدابير جادة للتصدي لتغير المناخ، تحقق #باكستان باستمرار تحت قيادة رئيس الوزراء عمران خان إنجازات مهمة فيما يتعلق بالعمل المناخي. pic.twitter.com/2Lwz5pUP0s — عمران خان (@ArabicIk) September 24, 2020

Imran has 12.5 million followers on his official Twitter account, the largest of any Pakistani politician.

Pakistan enjoys close ties with many Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Around 3 million Pakistani expatriates live and work in Saudi Arabia and UAE is also the second-largest labor market for the country’s workers.