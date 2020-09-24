PM Imran to address FACTI panel at UN

ISLAMABAD: According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, will address a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) today.

Along with the FACTI panel, the premier will also speak at the ‘Poverty at a Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better’ event. The event will reportedly be co-hosted by Pakistan and Chile.

Earlier on Twitter, the PMO said the FACTI panel is being convened to “present the interim report of the FACTI panel, which identifies the major gaps in the implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption [and] anti-money laundering”.

The forum will be used to discuss priority actions regarding recognized challenges, “particularly in light of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on progress towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

Furthermore, the event would also “foster a discussion amongst civil society, international institutions, academia and the business sector to explore the issues highlighted in the FACTI panel’s interim report”.

Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akramand and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar will also address the event virtually.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the UNGA on Friday. His speech will focus on Kashmir dispute, the Foreign Office said earlier.

In his speech at the 74th UNGA session last year, PM Imran had highlighted sufferings of Kashmiris and the Indian action of annexing the occupied territory.

The general debate, which is the centrepiece of any UNGA session, started from Tuesday.