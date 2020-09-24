PM approves establishment of one window complaint system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of One Window Complaint System under which all the complaint cells of federal departments will be linked with Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has been directed to determine modalities in consultation with all concerned organisations, chalk out integration plans and get it completed within 60 days.

According to the PM office, 33 complaint cells of the federal departments will initially be linked to Pakistan Citizens Portal. The centralised mechanism will help the federal government achieve a number of goals pertaining to an effective grievance redressal regime.

The connectivity of PCP with existing cells of different federal organisations will end confusion on part of citizens due to multiple complaint cells, said the statement. It will also ensure processing of all complaints in real-time and in a uniform manner.

It will also avoid wastage of time and resources besides providing centralised analytics from one source for policy interventions on different public issues.

According to the letter, Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit including PCP, operations and management shall be managed by PMO and all complaints are backed by well-chalked out user guidelines for complaints and suggestions’ handling.