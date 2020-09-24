NEPRA approves Rs1.62 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs1.62 per unit in the power tariff due to the fuel adjustment cost for the second and third quarters of Financial Year 2019-20.

The consumers will have to bear the burden of Rs164.87 billion if the government approves NEPRA’s tariff hike. The decision was taken in light of requests filed by power distribution companies during the last financial year.

“The Authority has determined a uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kWh attached as Annex-I with the instant decision, for the allowed amount of quarterly adjustments of Rs.73,065 million pertaining to the 2nd quarter and Rs.91,805 million for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019-20 (total Rs.164,870 million),” read a press release by NEPRA. “Across each category of consumers of XWDISCOs, based on projected sales for the FY 2017-18, after excluding therefrom the sales to lifeline consumers, to be recovered in twelve (12) months period.”

“Since, through the amendment in NEPRA Act, the power to impose surcharges by the Federal Government has been removed, therefore, the Federal Government shall not rationalize the allowed uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kW}i upwards for any consumer category,” read NEPRA’s statement.

The decision to hike electricity tariff will not be applicable to K-Electric.