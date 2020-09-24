NAB summons ex-Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah in another corruption inquiry

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on September 30 in another corruption inquiry.

Shah moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) to get bail due to fear of his arrest in the corruption inquiry over alleged embezzlement in funds released for colleges.

The anti-corruption watchdog launched an inquiry into corruption into colleges’ funds against the former chief minister.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for installation of solar streetlights across the province.