NAB gets six-day physical remand of Fazl’s aide

PESHAWAR: An accountability court in Peshawar on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) six-day physical remand of JUI-F leader Musa Khan.

Khan, party’s Peshawar chapter’s president, was arrested Wednesday night while he was travelling from Dera Ismail Khan to Peshawar, where he was meant to appear before the agency. According to his son, the agency had sent Khan a questionnaire regarding the case and the latter was headed to Peshawar to submit his answers.

Khan is included in the inquiry of a case pertaining to assets beyond means. He will be presented before the accountability court on Sept 30.

In a statement issued on the arrest, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Haji Jaleel Jan termed Khan’s arrest as “political revenge”. He said that Khan was arrested while he was on his way to appear before NAB and asked: “What is the logic behind arresting a person who is cooperating?”

Jan said that NAB was “arresting people for their affiliation with opposition” figures.

“What message is being given by [Khan’s] arrest at a time when NAB is inquiring Rehman?”

In a comment on the summons issued for the party chief, Jan said that they had not received the notice yet. The party will decide whether Rehman will appear after it receives the notice.

The arrest comes two days after the NAB issued a summons for Fazl, directing him to appear before its investigation team next month in an inquiry launched on charges of corruption and possessing assets beyond means.

The notice, issued under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, was sent to his residence in Dera Ismail Khel.