Minister warns against reopening of schools amid fear of virus resurgence

KARACHI: Amid a dramatic surge in fresh coronavirus cases following a steep decline, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Thursday warned against reopening of schools, fearing a second wave of the infectious disease.

Speaking to a news channel, the minister said the positivity rate “has increased from 1.5 percent to 3 percent” and that it would be unwise to reopen schools at this stage.

The statement comes as the provincial government gears up to reopen schools middle schools from Sept 28 which were earlier scheduled to resume classes from Sept 21.

The Sindh government had decided to postpone the reopening fearing a resurgence of cases. However, classes from six to eight were resumed across the country from Sept 23 after approval from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

“A second wave of coronavirus has been predicted in the current situation,” Pechuho said, adding that she had reservations about reopening of the educational institutes.

“Do not rush to open primary schools! Primary schools must be given at least one to one-and-a-half month to reopen,” the minister warned.

“It would be right to send children to school only when the situation [related to the coronavirus pandemic] is clear,” she added.

SENTINAL TESTING TO ‘IDENTIFY EARLY TRENDS’:

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said a “significant build-up in covid testing [has been] done to carry out sentinel testing at educational institutions in order to identify early trends, if any”.

Significant build up in covid testing done to carry out sentinel testing at educational institutions in order to identify early trends, if any. 42,299 tests carried out yesterday which is by far the highest ever. Positivity ratio continues to be stable below 2% — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 24, 2020

“42,299 tests carried out yesterday which is by far the highest ever. [The] positivity ratio continues to be stable below 2%,” he tweeted.