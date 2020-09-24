Masood urges youth to shun prejudices, narrow mindedness 

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has asked the public sector universities of AJK to prepare the youth of the state in a way that they must shun narrow mindedness and regional as well as clan-based approach.

Speaking at “An Evening with Former Vice Chancellors” organised on Wednesday by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, he regretted that today’s youngsters consider it their right to get an education close to their homes and seek employment there, and in this way, they are losing their broad vision and universal thinking.”

Saying that young students should broaden their horizons, the state president said that regionalism and tribalism not only give rise to prejudice in society but also block the path of intellectual and material progress.

“Our teachers should produce the youngsters who after completion of education do not run from pillar to post to get a job in the government departments, but they provide jobs to others,” he said, adding that the concept that the educated youngsters are to get only government jobs must be done away with now.

Khan said that proper planning made under the well-thought-out strategy can not only put the liberated territory on the path of economic self-reliance but it can also minimise the economic problems of Pakistan. However, for this purpose, it is imperative for the youth to get technical education in different disciplines including artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and quantum computing along with industrial and business expertise.

About the impression of political interference in the universities, the president said that universities are not an ocean isolated from society and environment but they are part of the society, and the politicians also remain under people’s pressure. However, this is the test of the capabilities of the VCs and the administration to make the decisions on the basis of merit and capacity.

The function was also addressed by the AJK University VC Prof Dr Kalim Abbasi, and former VCs.