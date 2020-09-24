‘Maritime sector needs to be promoted to benefit from CPEC’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Thursday said that promotion of maritime sector is vital to fully benefit from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a message on the occasion of World Maritimes Day, he said that the government has declared this year as Blue Economy Year which is a good step.

The naval chief said that increasing pollution besides traditional challenges is a serious issue and there is a need of collective efforts by all coastal countries to cope these problems.

He said that Pakistan Navy has taken various steps including cleanliness of ports, prevention of oil spill and plantation of mangroves in coastal areas.

Admiral Abbasi reiterated to extend full cooperation for promotion of ship industry and development of maritime sector.