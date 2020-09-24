Journalist looted at gunpoint in broad daylight outside his flat

ISLAMABAD: Two armed robbers took Rs8,00,000 in cash from a senior journalist of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Wednesday in sector I-8/1 of Islamabad when he reached the parking lot of his residential flat after withdrawing money from a nearby bank.

Ishtiaq Rao, who has been working with APP since 2007, visited Standard Chartered bank in I-8 Markaz to withdraw money. He was issued a bank draft, withdrew the amount of Rs800,000 and left the bank around 11:30 am.

When he reached the parking lot of his residential flat in street number 4, sector I-8/1, two armed persons riding on a motorbike intercepted him and asked to hand over the money. They snatched the amount from the journalist and fled.

Immediately after the incident, he informed a nearby police station. A police team visited the scene and later asked him to come to the police station for registration of the First Information Report (FIR). With the help of witnesses and police, CCTV footage has been obtained from the vicinity of the bank and other shops while further investigation is underway into the matter.

Meanwhile, a delegation of journalists including Ishtiaq Rao also met with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and informed him about the incident. The adviser assured the journalists full cooperation and committed to direct the police for the immediate arrest of culprits.

The journalist community in Islamabad have also expressed reservations on this incident. National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum and General Secretary Anwer Raza demanded of the police to ensure the arrest of perpetrators of this crime and provide justice to the journalist deprived of his hard-earned money.

The incident has spread fear among the residents of the area who also complained about non-effective policing measures in sector I-8. The law and order situation in the I-8 area continues to worsen and the police have no role to play, said a resident of the I-8 sector. He also demanded the police to arrest the culprits and recover the looted amount.