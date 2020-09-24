Highest one-day rise in Covid cases in two months

LAHORE: 799 people tested positive forCovid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day rise since August.

42,299 tests were conducted in the past day, with a total 3,306,515 tests conducted in the country so far. Currently, there are 7,388 active cases, while 548 are critical cases.

The death toll has risen to 6,437 with five deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now 294,392, with 476 people recovering in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 95.5 per cent.

Sindh has recorded 134,845 cases, Punjab 98,686, Balochistan 14,765 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 37,470 infections. Similarly, 16,288 cases have been confirmed in Islamabad, 3,572 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,591 in Azad Kashmir.