GB to hold general election on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave a go-ahead to holding of general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) assembly on November 15.

He approved a summary regarding the polls sent to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Legislative Assembly of GB was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

Previously, the GB Election Commission had postponed the elections of the legislative assembly and suspended the election schedule issued on July 2. The election schedule had been suspended in the wake of the decision of the GB Chief Court, a notification issued by the commission said. According to the election schedule issued on July 2, polling was supposed to be held on August 18.