Former supermodel Zainab has come out in support of singer Ali Zafar

Zainab Qayyum seeks action against fake accounts maligning Ali Zafar’s name, who has been subjected to Meesha Shafi’s harassment allegations and has suffered a lot of hate.

Zainab urged an investigation into the fake accounts in a series of tweets, saying these accounts are being used to disgrace the singer. She requested the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against the slanderous accounts.

“Sir there’s so much evidence of a hate and smear campaign against @AliZafarsays misusing the honourable #MeToo movement and it’s been two year since he filed a complaint with evidence. Please take action on fake accounts and this propaganda.”

The Cyber Crime Wing replied by asking her to file an online complaint.

Earlier, a court, under Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yasar Hayat, had summoned Singer Meesha Shafi and her witnesses on Monday, September 28, 2020, for their cross-examination in Rs1 billion defamation suit, but Shafi’s senior counsel and witnesses didn’t appear in the court.

A junior counsel informed the court that the counsel of Ms Shafi was at Islamabad and sought the adjournment.

Ali Zafar’s lawyer raised the objection that the examination-in-chiefs of defendant’s four witnesses – Meesha Shafi, her mother Saba Hameed, manager Farhan Ali and actress Iffat Omar – were recorded many months ago but they could not be produced for cross-examination.

After hearing, the court directed Meesha’s counsel to produce the above mentioned four witnesses for their cross-examination on next date i.e. Sept 28.

This defamation suit had been filed by singer Ali Zafar more than two years ago in June 2018 against Meesha claiming that she ruined his reputation by making a false allegation of harassment

The court had already recorded the evidence of Ali Zafar and his 11 witnesses.