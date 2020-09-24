Former Australia batsman Dean Jones passes away

MUMBAI: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died on Thursday after a heart attack in Mumbai.

Jones, 59, who was is in India as a commentator for the on-going session of the Indian Premier League (IPL), suffered a massive heart attack.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM,” Star India, whom Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement.

“He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time.”

Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.

He had also served as head coach to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings and previously as coach and mentor to two-time champion Islamabad United in 2016 and 2018.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers,” the statement observed.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe,” it added.