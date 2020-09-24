Fazl held one-on-one meeting with COAS Bajwa: Sheikh Rasheed

FAISALABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that both, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held one-on-one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Fazlur Rehman had met the army chief in a one-on-one meeting,” he said and further challenged that he was ready to divulge details of a one-on-one meeting between the two in Lahore if Fazl continues to deny his meeting.

He further expressed surprise over hue and cry over the meetings and asked if it was not an honour to meet the chief of the armed forces. He said that the JUI-F chief wanted to fuel sectarian rifts in the country.

Rasheed further dared the opposition leadership to resign from the assemblies so that they could know about their standing within the masses in the next polls.

“PPP [Pakistan People’s Party] will never agree to resign from Sindh Assembly as they know that they could lose the province in case of re-election,” he said.

The railways minister said that the only aim of the opposition parties is to create hindrance for Prime Minister Imran Khan in acquiring a majority in the Senate after the scheduled polls in March 2021.

He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif remained silent for a year and now after speaking during the All Parties Conference (APC) he had dig himself a grave for his political future. “I will now expose a political leader every week from now onwards,” he said.

Rasheed said that prime minister was a beacon of truth in the country and wanted to reform the country and lead it towards progress and prosperity.