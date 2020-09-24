Diplomats of 24 countries visit LoC to meet victims of Indian LoC aggression

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of foreign diplomats, defence attaches and representatives of international organisations is currently on a visit to the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between Pakistan and India stretched along Kashmir.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar will brief the delegation on the latest border situation, particularly along the LoC.

The delegation would also meet the victims of Indian ceasefire violations.

Pakistan has always welcomed the United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP), international media and foreign diplomats to visit the LoC, and have given them access to the local population to assess the on-ground situation, a press release said.

On the other hand, India has never allowed such accesses or organised visits to LoC. Even the UNMOGIP mandatory visits have not been allowed, whereas journalists of international media organisations have been arrested for covering the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation set to visit the LoC include representatives from Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Palestine, Greece, Australia, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Iraq, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, France, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and UN-World Food Programme.