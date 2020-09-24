Coronavirus kills 8, infects 532 more: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed eight more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,432.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 532 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 307,418.

As many as 293,916 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease as the number of active cases stands at 7,070. During the last 24 hours, 37,418 samples were tested, out of which 532 turned out to be positive. So far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

So far, Sindh has reported 134,437 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab, 98,602, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 37,418, Balochistan, 14,607, Islamabad, 16,246, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 3,542, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported 2,566 cases. As many as 880 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the various 735 hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 31,850,036. A total of 23,449,907 patients have recovered and 976,559 have died so far.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,098,674 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,664,527 cases, Brazil has 4,595,335 and Russia has 1,122,241 confirmed cases. Pakistan at present stands at number 18 with 307,418 cases among the list of countries affected by the coronavirus disease.