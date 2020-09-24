CCPO Lahore accused of being Qadiani

LAHORE: A reader of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Syed Zaigham Abbas, of Lahore Police Baghbanpura Circle, accused Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of being a Qadiani in the action taken against him for negligence and non-responsive in duty.

The reader has also given a written application to the Inspector General (IG) Punjab regarding the CCPO using abusive and foul language against prayer.

In a written application to IG Punjab dated September 20, Zaigham took the position that on September 19, the gunman of DSP Muhammad Yousuf had received a call from the CCPO office saying that they want to talk with DSP whereas Yousuf replied that he had come out to eat with the permission of the DSP while the DSP was praying in his office.

However, on the second call, Yousuf informed the DSP’s reader about the call, and shortly after, Zaigham received the call from CCPO office on the official number and he told the DSP’s schedule to the caller, including the DSP’s meeting with the SP Investigation Cantt Division, meetings with people in his office, and informed the caller that the DSP was currently praying.

According to Zeigam, when he asked the name of the person on the other side of the call, it was Saeed, the operator of CCPO.

Zaigham further alleged that when Saeed was told that the DSP was praying, he uttered very insulting words about the prayer and added claimed that a man had been sitting in his [Zeigham’s] office for the past two hours, however, Zaigam replied that no one had come here for the last twenty minutes.

Zaigham alleged that Saeed’s tone was harsh in response. In his application, he stated, “I said your [Saeed] conduct is not good. You have been very rude to me. Please correct your tone. There have been repeated messages from the government and senior officials that you should treat people well and we abide by it but you are sitting in the senior officers and your attitude towards your subordinates is degrading. I will complain to the CCPO about your conduct and the operator disconnected the call after my conversation. Meanwhile, I went to the DSP’s office and informed him about all the calls coming from the CCPO office.”

“Meanwhile, the DSP spoke to the CCPO on the phone and the CCPO asked the DSP why he did not answer the call, to which the DSP replied that he was praying. The CPO uttered blasphemous words about the prayers and summoned the DSP to his office. Then the CCPO asked the DSP my name and when he mentioned the name, the CCPO replied that come to my office with your reader at one o’clock tomorrow afternoon and he is suspended close police line is Qila Gujar Singh and its orders will reach you,” Zaigham further stated in the application.

Zaigham said that the DSP was called again from the CCPO office at around 10 pm on the same day and orders were received to reach the CCPO office.

Zeigam alleged that when he, DSP and Gunman Yusuf appeared before the CCPO, the CCPO became furious as soon as he heard Zeigam’s name and abused him for being Shia.

The reader further alleged that the CCPO also used vulgar words about the Sahaba Karam [Companions of Holy Prophet Peace be Upon Him], holy personalities and Ahl-e-Bayt, started calling the reader a dacoit and made fun of the prayers.

Zaigham, in his application to the IG Punjab, demanded that the CCPO Lahore be declared an incompetent officer and that the Additional IG take action on his request for uttering words against religion and misbehaving with his subordinates.

On the other hand, a spokesperson of the CCPO office told Pakistan Today that the application made by the said reader was baseless.

Furthermore, the sources in Lahore police informed this scribe that the said reader’s behaviour was not good with the complainants who came to the police station, but when the action was taken against him, he started using religion as a cover.

Sources also said that politics was taking place in the police bureaucracy against the CCPO Lahore and the said reader had filed the application against the CCPO at the behest of the DSP.

Sources believed that now that the culture of Lahore police was going to change, such officers would use various tactics against the CCPO.

It is pertinent to mention here that CCPO Lahore is conducting a series of operations against corrupt and incompetent police officers in which more than ten police personnel have been arrested so far.