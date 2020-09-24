Begging a trend  

Sir , it has been observed by every individual in the capital city of Balochistan Quetta , begging is increasing in an unbridled manner . A group of specific people has rationally made the compulsion a pure tendency.

Furthermore, most beggers in the city are not even disable yet tend to big. However, begging is a compulsive source for the people who exist with different abilities. This tradition may be a cause of joblessness.

So for , government is urged to take concrete measures regarding the issue.

NABEEL HUSSAIN

QUETTA