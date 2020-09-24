Balochistan  reserved seats

Balochistan is known as a backward province in the walk of education in Pakistan , so it is granted above 500 seats for underprivileged students of different universities and colleges in Punjab , Which even does not cover a one third of students to get free higher education.

Recently, the Balochistan directorate has conducted the test of reserved seats through (CTSP) Career Testing Services Pakistan , wherein more than 3000 students appeared. It bemuses every awaiting candidates whether their seats are secured or not.

I don’t know what to call it , the failed governance of chief minister Balochistan Jam Kamala khan or random roadmaps of Prime minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan along with education minister , Shafkat Mehmood ?

Finally , I appeal to the federal and provincial government to satisfy us with the provision of more educational and job opportunities , since we could serve our country better than ever.

NABEEL HUSSAIN

KECH