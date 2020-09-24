Army joins anti-polio & tree plantation campaigns

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a sapling as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan campaign and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 29 million trees planted from 2018 onwards and 5 million trees are being planted in this monsoon by Pakistan Army formation as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) as part of “Green Motorways Initiative” is planting around one million saplings astride its motorways in the next two and half years.