81 students test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab schools

LAHORE: 81 students in Punjab tested positive for coronavirus disease during a random testing involving over 39,000 students.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 39,296 students were randomly tested for the novel coronavirus at 763 schools across Punjab. Of them, 38,716 samples came back negative while samples of 81 students turned out to be positive. The results of remaining students are awaited. Out of infected students, 45 belong to Gujranwala, 12 are in Gujrat, nine cases reported from Nankana Sahib, two each from Lahore and Bakhar, and one case was detected in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, the department’s secretary, advised the schools’ administration, teachers, and students to keep on taking precautionary measures to prevent the resurgence of the virus.

Earlier on September 19, 67 cases of Covid-19 had surfaced during random testing at various educational institutions in Balochistan.

Provincial health department while random testing from September 7 to 18, diagnosed coronavirus cases at scores of schools. The ratio of positive cases has been 14.3 per cent, the health department said.

The health officials conducted 950 tests of teachers, non-teaching staff and students at schools and detected 67 cases, while 403 tests found negative. The reports of 480 cases yet to be released, the health department said.