Two soldiers martyred in Indian LoC fire: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border stretched along Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Dewa sector in Neelum valley with heavy weapons.

“Pakistan army responded and [targetted] those posts which initiated fire” and inflicted substantial damage on the enemy in terms of men and material, the statement said.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noorul Hassan, 29, and Sepoy Waseem Ali, 25, embraced martyrdom.

The heavily militarised LoC splitting the disputed Himalayan region has been witnessing ceasefire violations quite frequently in a serious breach of a truce agreement signed by both sides in November 2003. In 2020 so far, India has committed 2,333 violations of the agreement, according to an ISPR count.