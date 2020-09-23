Socio-political bases of the Two-Nation Theory

The British and the Congress helped the Two-Nation Theory get traction

In fact Quadi-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make his Two-Nation Theory recognised by the Congress, which would pave the way for the creation of Pakistan by the splitting of India. He was of the view that India consisted of two nations, Hindu and Muslim.

He Said, “The Hindus and Muslims have two different religious philosophies, social customs, literatures. They neither intermarry, nor intertie together and, indeed, they belong to two different civilizations which are based mainly on conflicting ideas and conceptions. Their aspects on life and of life are different.”

On the other hand the Congress made many mistakes, but these were in relatively minor questions of approach or tactics. For purely political reasons the Congress was eager and anxious to bring about a communal solution and thus remove a barrier to progress. About the failure of finding a solution for the communal problem agreeable to all parties concerned, let it be said that there are always feudal and reactionary elements which are opposed to all change, and there are those who want political, economic and social change, and in between these are varying groups. And when it is the policy of the ruling power to set up such groups and encourage them then change can only come through successful revolution. Mahatma Gandhi, in the course of an interview to a well-known American Journalist, blamed the British government for the state of affairs and remarked, “As long as the third power, England, is here, our communal differences will continue to plague us. Far back, Lord Minto, then Viceroy, declared that the British had to keep Muslims and Hindus apart in order to facilitate the domination of India.” Further he wrote in his periodical Harijan: “If we accept the arguments of Shri Jinnah, the Muslims of Bengal and the Muslims of Punjab would become two separate and distinct nations.”

Jinnah’s Two-Nation Theory, in fact, was a by-product of the thinking of the educated and property-owning classes who had the vote in those days. Besides Jinnah and his-co-workers, the idea of Pakistan was not supported by some pro-Congress Muslim intellectuals and its masses who belonged to at the grassroot level. Perhaps the minority problem was never considered because the Indians, not having ruled the country for the previous two centuries, had not deemed it worthwhile to look into what was essentially an administrative matter, but the decision of the League to divide the country, of course, did not solve the problem, for they were all over the place. If the nationality of Jinnah was based on religion, then there were many nations in India. Even these two nations existed in varying proportions in most of the villages of India. They were nations which had no boundaries; they overlapped. All this was very difficult to grasp. Gandhi called the two-nation theory an untruth and had a firm belief that those whom God had made one, man could never be able to divide. There is no doubt about Jinnah’s ability as politician, but somehow his ability is tied up with the peculiar conditions of British rule in India. He shone as a lawyer-politician, as a tactician, as one who thought he held the balance between nationalist India and British power. But his efficiency as a troubleshooter was doubtful as Mountbatten said, “Until I met him I would not have thought it possible that a man with such a complete lack of administrative knowledge or a sense of responsibility could achieve or hold down so powerful a position.”

Under these twin influences, the two mutually opposed tendencies in Muslim politics– the centripetal and centrifugal forces– converged, at least temporarily, and provided the basis for a short-lived unity. Throughout the early 1940s, Jinnah tried to mobilise Muslim opinion around a central focus– the League. Centrifugal forces proved to be powerful and made inroads into the rural areas for the League, despite the latter’s increasing authority at the centre. By 1944, the Muslim League was influential among large strata of the urban population throughout India, particularly in the Muslim minority provinces. The League used community consciousness as a battering-ram to break down the resistance of the regional parties. The economic resources of the elites of the Muslim minority provinces funded the pro-Pakistan publicity, which was generated by intellectuals

Thus, Jinnah, while proposing the partition of the Subcontinent, ignored the real economic, social and educational problems of the Muslim masses and for the time being united the community in the name of religion and Muslim nationalism. It was extremely unlikely that the country would have divided if there was any chance to vote at the lowest level of society. And so an organisation, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, which had that grassroot connection, was against dividing the country. Its leader, Husayn Ahmad Madani, held the view that the “inhabitants of India, regardless of their religion, are one Indian nation”. Another Jamiat leader, Zia-ul-Hasan Faruqi, said that the ulema feared that the atmosphere of hate as a result of partition would endanger the Muslim minority in India. The main reason for the Jamiat’s better insight was that its members did not belong to the ‘educated’ and property-owning classes. Ayub Khan, the sponsor of ‘basic’ democracy in Pakistan had also noted in his book, Friends Not Masters, that the history of the ulema has been one of perpetual conflict with the educated classes. This conflict ‘came to a head during the struggle for Pakistan. It is well-known that a number of the Muslim ulemas openly opposed both, Jinnah and his concept of Pakistan.’

Despite the fact that the slogan of Pakistan was increasing in popularity in Punjjab it was restricted to elite politics, and neither Jinnah nor Pakistan had any significance in the region except for their communal association. Still the Unionist Party kept a tight grip over the reigns of power. The continued dominance of the Unionists strangled the League and prevented it from becoming a mass party. Punjabi ethnicity was strong. All attempts to undermine regional solidarity by involving communalism had only a marginal effect. Jinnah had little influence in the running of the provincial parties, and his role was mainly negative in that he was only able to break, expel or threaten to expel provincial leaders. The regional parties were strong. Reinforced by the constitutional structure, they were able to resist the advance of the Muslim League. They were equally fearful of the Congress and the League due to their centralised organization, which would be roped into a unitary state. However, the Pakistan slogan, in its different manifestations, was capturing the imagination of intellectuals and polarising communal relations. Combined with Jinnah’s rising all-India status, the Pakistan slogan was able to make Muslim nationalism more influential in the provinces.

What helped Jinnah ultimately to get Pakistan was the turn of events, particularly in the early and mid-1940s. From 1938 onwards the Congress Party and the British became two major influences in Muslim politics. The Raj encouraged the emergence of Jinnah as an all-India leader, and the Congress contributed by its willingness to go to jail, thus creating the space for the Muslim League to expand into.

