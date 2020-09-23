Shehbaz names PM Imran and CM Buzdar as culprits in sugar scandal

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar were the real culprits of the sugar scandal while asking what the government has done so far regarding the medicines and sugar issues.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that more than two years have passed since the government came to power while the “selected” prime minister was busy hiding scandals.

“The failure of the Results Transmission System [RTS] led to the formation of the present government. The bonding between the National Accountability Bureau [NAB] and Imran Khan Niazi has given a record of making false and baseless cases on which we are raising a voice and will continue to raise. The PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] government had dreamed of the people, and claims were made that if Imran Khan came to power, milk and honey would flow. While the Pakistani economy is going to be attacked like a municipal factory. Aleema Baji took advantage of the amnesty scheme and is not willing to talk about her overseas property. The ECP has not yet decided on the foreign funding case,” he added.

“What happened to the Malam Jabba case and the helicopter case against Imran Khan? Four buses have been burnt in the BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] at a cost of Rs100 billion, which is a project of only 26 km,” Shehbaz questioned.

The opposition leader said, “Imran Khan wants me to go to jail, it doesn’t matter if I or all of us have to go to jail. If I go to jail, my colleagues will bring up my project. We saved money on projects during our five-year rule under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. In the time of Nawaz Sharif, sugar which was RS 50 has now become Rs100 per kg. None of our numerous projects has been able to expose corruption. None of the 56 companies’ cases could be proved in two years. I will not be forgiven if any evidence of corruption is brought against me till the Day of Judgment. The people of Pakistan are disappointed. Pakistan’s name was tarnished by false accusations against us. However, the Chinese and British governments did not hesitate to deny the allegations against me.”

NAB Issues details of Sharif’s assets:

NAB has also revealed the value of Shehbaz Sharif’s undeclared assets and according to NAB documents, their value is Rs7.57 billion.

The documents which were released by the NAB office stated that Shehbaz Sharif’s declared assets were worth Rs 269.31 million while his anonymous assets are worth more than Rs7 billion.

NAB documents further state that Shehbaz Sharif’s unnamed entities include family members, three companies, secret bank accounts and shares. The assets of the anonymous company Unitas and Good Nature are worth 1.88 billion while the assets of the anonymous company Nisar Trading are worth more than RS 500 million.

The documents also revealed that Shehbaz Sharif’s shares were worth Rs1.22 billion and the assets of the members of the Sharif family – including Nusrat Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Rabia Imran and Jaweria Ali – were worth Rs3.18 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Lahore has prepared a long historical reference based on evidence in the Shehbaz Sharif money laundering case and the said reference consists of 58 volumes while the number of pages provided to all the accused is more than 500,000.

The reference also exposes the complete method of money laundering by Shehbaz Sharif and his family, while the full details of Salman Shehbaz and his network for money laundering are revealed in the form of volumes.