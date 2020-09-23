Sharif will comply with arrest warrants: AAG

ISLAMABAD: During an IHC hearing today, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s son had contacted the Consulate Affairs Office of the Pakistan High Commission and conveyed that Nawaz was willing to comply with the warrants.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday had informed the government that it had allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader, a convict, to go abroad without informing the court and now it was their responsibility to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Nawaz is currently in London, though he has been declared a proclaimed offender and non-bailable warrants for his arrest have been issued through three methods.

At first, an individual had attempted to deliver the warrants to the London residence, but failed, sources said.

The second method was more successful, where Sharif received the arrest warrants through the Royal Mail and the Pakistan mission has receipts as proof.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office revealed that non-bailable arrest warrants were delivered by the IHC registrar through a special messenger to the FO secretary on September 17. Later, the same was received by the Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

Senior lawyers believe that it is not easy for the federal government to bring back Sharif from the UK. The PTI-led government already failed to bring back former finance minister Ishaq Dar.