Revamping agriculture sector

Since independence, the agriculture sector of Pakistan has been a major contributor towards the country’s economy. It used to be one of the dominant sectors in the early days, however, with the shifts in environmental and climate conditions, and lack of interest from the development and social sector, its production yield has gone down gradually. However, currently we have been witnessing some initiatives by the Government as well as Corporates to revamp the industry.

Recently, the Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, told the Senate that 500 technology-based farms of different sizes would be established to strengthen the agriculture sector on modern lines. As per reports, technology-based practices at these farms will help optimize per acre yield. This initiative will ultimately bring a revolution in the lives of small farmers and help them generate high quality produce and increase their overall yield. Moreover, the farms would be facilitated with technology packages including drone, water censors, pesticides censors, packaging facility, seed selection etc.

It is indeed a very good sign that the government is concerned about this issue and has taken significant steps for the advancement of this sector. Let us hope that this initiative turns out to be a stepping stone in introducing more global best practices and technology into Pakistan’s agriculture sector. –Ends

Muhammad Rohail Hassan

Karachi