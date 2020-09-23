Remembering the Karachi Baldia factory tragedy

Ensure security of life and health in factories

As many as 264 workers were burnt alive in the Karachi Baldia factory fire in 2012. According to the owners, the factory had been set on fire as they had refused to pay Rs 250 million extortion or include Hammad Siddiqui, the then MQM’s chief of the Karachi Tanzeemi Committee, as partner in business. Siddiqui subsequently assigned the horrendous task to MQM sector in-charge Abdur Rehman Bhola and the then head of the ill-fated factory’s finishing department, Mohammad Zubair alias Chariya. The factory owners had provided no fire exits and had fixed iron bars on the windows. Only one door of the factory was kept open. With the connivance of the four gate keepers, the planners got this gate locked with the result that all those inside were burnt alive.

On Tuesday an antiterrorism court sentenced two of the perpetrators to death and awarded life imprisonment to the four gatekeepers. Hammad Siddiqui, the mastermind, however managed to abscond soon after the Baldia factory incident and has remained untraceable since. Such was the fear of MQM’s terror squads that during the eight years a number of officers investigating the case were changed, several Session Court judges recused themselves from hearing the case and a number of state prosecutors withdrew after receiving threats. The factory owners, who had not cared to provide any emergency exit and had taken no measures for the security of the labour after threats from the extortionists, were allowed to go scot-free.

The Baldia factory fire was the deadliest industrial incident in the country’s history. It underlined the need to legislate to ensure the occupational safety and health at the workplace in compliance with International Labour Standards (ILS) and corporate social responsibility. Sindh in 2016 and Punjab in 2019 passed Occupational Safety and Health Acts. However governments in both the provinces failed to go further and create mechanisms to ensure that the laws are implemented efficiently. Meanwhile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have yet to pass provincial health and safety laws, which explains the plight of the labour working in coal and marble mines of the two provinces. Ensuring the life and safety at workplaces is a requirement of the Founding Father’s concept of a welfare state. This requires comprehensive legislation and an effective implementation mechanism.