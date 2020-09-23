Parliament, not GHQ, is the place to take political decisions: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Two days after government ministers confirmed a meeting between the military leadership and top opposition politicians days before Sunday’s multiparty conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said political decisions should be made in the parliament and not at the General Headquarters.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Seed on Monday, while confirming the Sept 16 meeting, said during the meeting Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed stressed the institution be kept away from political matters. The meeting, among others, was attended by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

However, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his virtual address to the MPC which marked his political comeback after more than two years of silence, took the security apparatus head-on, claiming the existence of a “parallel government” which he said was a “state above a state”.

Today, Maryam, who was at the Islamabad High Court for a hearing of an appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield House reference, when asked about the meeting, said: “I don’t know about dinner, maybe it was not a dinner [but] I heard about the meeting.”

“From what I understand it was called to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan which is a political issue, an issue of the people’s representatives, for them to solve and deliberate upon,” she said.

“These decisions should be made in parliament, not in GHQ,” Maryam added.

When asked if the PML-N supreme leader was aware of the meeting, she said: “I don’t know whether he was aware of [the meeting] or if he learnt of it later.”

“But the political leadership should not be called nor should it go to discuss such issues. Whoever wishes to discuss these issues should come to the parliament,” she said.

Reports suggest during the meeting, which was called to discuss to future of GB, the military had conveyed clearly it was “not involved, directly or indirectly, in any political process of the country”.

However, a military official told the opposition leaders, “if the need arises, the army will stand with the civilian government”.

The meeting was attended by about 15 opposition leaders including Sheh­baz, PPP chairperson Bil­a­wal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, ANP’s Amir Haider Hoti, JUI-F’s Asad Mahmood, PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman and a few government ministers.