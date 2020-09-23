Opp reacts to Rashid revealing details of meeting with military leadership

KARACHI: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Shahbaz Sharif had held meetings with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and many opposition party leaders have countered his statements.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at a press conference in Karachi said those conversations are meant to be confidential, and that certain people need to refrain from revealing their details.

“Whenever there’s a national security issue, whether it concerns India, AJK and GB, FATA, extremism and terrorism, we were, are today and will be together on these in the future,” he said.

Bilawal commented that these meeting are officially ‘off-the-record’, Bilawal said he had not choice but to talk about the it “out of helplessness”.

“Some irresponsible persons [Rashid] who have nothing to do with national security, GB, AJK or foreign policy, and who didn’t say a word in this meeting, are giving statements on every TV channel these days,” he said.

“I think such actions make national security and foreign policy issues controversial. And whoever’s spokesperson this [person] is, they should immediately ask them to shut up and not say anything irresponsible,” Bilawal added.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday denied reports of a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and representative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), Maryam said that political issues should be discussed in the parliament and political leadership should be allowed to resolve problems of political nature.

Similarly, Ahsan Iqbal has denied reports of any one-on-one meeting with army leadership and said that Sheikh Rashid is lying about the meeting.

Sheikh Rashid had earlier claimed that PML-N leadership met military leadership twice in last two months. “In one meeting, Khawaja Asif and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal held an hours long meeting with military leadership while in other meeting Shehbaz Sharif and I sat on same table and ate dinner”.