How is Nationalism Fatal for World Peace?

Global problems need global cooperation

By: ABDUL MANAN

The world has been facing innumerable challenges like the rampage of covid-19, economic recession, climate change and US-China friction, but the most serious one in the current era is the emergence of ultra-nationalism: A parochial and narcissist mindset, which promotes racism, religious extremism, and fanaticism. Nationalism: A source of amalgamation and unity, emerged after society came into existence. People shared their common issues like mutual defense from external threats and got relief through nationalism. Later on, it became the symbol of national integration, prosperity, and discipline. After that, many new states formed to solve common problems. Many writers, like Aristotle, endorsed the concept of nationalism and declared it as the basis of a society. On the other hand, Muslim writers, especially Ibne Khaldun, gave his famous “Theory of Assabiya” in his Muqaddima, and he wrote that nationalism is just like a soul of society, and social decay starts in the absence of nationalism. Nationalism provides basic social security, economic opportunity and religious freedom. It has also blessed many states like Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark, where people consolidate, and these states are considered prosperous in the whole world. But, the picture of disarray is displayed in some state like Afghanistan, Palestine and Syria where we find absence of nationalism. In those states, we see chaos, anarchy and lawlessness because there is sheer political, economic and social destruction. The prospects of nationalism are undeniable and its absence proves a threat for existence.

Nationalism becomes a lethal weapon when it turns into ultra-nationalism. In this scenario, people think that they are superior to others, unique and stronger than them. Politicians capture general public sentiments for their political motives. A few slogans of ultra-nationalism are Trump’s” America First”, Modi’s “Hindutva” and Erdogan’s “rigid Islamic ideology”. These are the popular slogans which are being used to earn a licence for violation of rights. Minorities are being targeted socially, politically and economically. In the Ultra-Nationalist mindset, religion, creed and ethnicity are the basic tools to enforce superiority.

The recent wave of racism in the USA and how President Donald Trump has cashed this opportunity, is a case in point. The white supremacist President flared up the situation and earned maximum support for the coming elections. Different communities protested against systemic racism but the authorities didn’t pay any heed. Trump has also decreased US involvement in the world, like the withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq. He is generally reluctant to cooperate with the international community. The USA didn’t play its world leader role to curb the menace of covid-19, due to this isolationist outlook. Trump’s “America-first” slogan and strict policies on migrants depict his ultra-nationalist mindset.

In South America, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, is a right wing ultra-nationalist leader and his rigid immigrant polices towards his neighbors, like Venezuela and Colombia, can destroy the whole region. During his election campaign, he promoted the slogan of nationalism and promised to fight against globalism. Thw Amazon fire tragedy and his anti-climate policies are true pictures of his policies. He calls himself macho, xenophobic, isolationist and a major denier of international cooperation. He claims that national economic policies and anti-globalization are his priorities. Brazil is the world’s second worst affected country by the coronavirus, while he continuously denied global cooperation. His anti-globalization stance is proving harmful for his own country.

Nationalism has always been a special feature of Europe’s political spectrum, but a recent boom in voter support for right-wing and populist parties is emerging there. The emergence of Nationalism is clearly visible in the politics of Germany, Spain, Greece and Hungary. In the UK, Brexit is a shining of example of rising nationalism which has separated England from the European Union. According to The Guardian, “European Union’s decline has started, and it should be avoided”. Europe has already faced consequences of ultra-nationalism in the shape of WW1 and WW2, where national loyalties and political motives had engulfed the peace of the whole of Europe. In the covid-19 period, Europe showed a dismal picture of unity and cooperation and faced the brutal rampage of the virus. Italy and Spain had faced the highest rate of fatalities in the whole region. On the other hand, France is also showing reservations on European Union’s working structure. According to analysts, “France will be the next member after Britain to leave Europe, and we will witness the decay of European Union in the name of nationalism”.

Turkish president Tayip Erdogan’s Islamic expansionism and rigid ideology is another example of an extreme nationalist agenda. He is using his rigid Islamic ideology for his political motives. The recent conversion of Hagia Sofia and other ancient museums into mosques are the glimpses of Erdogan’s expansionism. Minorities are being tortured and threatened in Erdogan’s Turkey, and he is successful in converting the secular and democratic Turkey into a nationalist rigid Islamic Turkey.

Now moving towards our region, South Asia, we see it is also in immense danger due to extreme nationalism. Indian M Narendra Modi’s extremist Hindutva polices has flared up the whole region. The revocation of Kashmir’s special status, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, standoff with China, border clashes with Pakistan and open violations of human rights of minority communities are a few examples of Hindutva ideology. Humanity is suffering in the world’s largest democracy, particularly the Christian and Muslim communities are being targeted by Hindu Nationalists. “Nehru’s secular India is dying and Modi’s extremist Hindutva is emerging”. The Bharatya Janata Party, a right wing nationalist party ,earned two consecutive election victories on the basis of religious extremist and nationalist ideologies. Now his expansionist ideology is igniting the whole region and its consequences will be harmful.

We are still in the middle of a pandemic. Therefore, we need cooperation not segregation. This world needs global solutions instead of national supremacy. When a person is loyal with his family, caste, creed and nation, then why he cannot stay loyal to humanity? The Ultra-nationalist approach has raised innumerable questions. We will have to eradicate obsolete nationalist ideology. We have a global economy and science after the emergence of globalization. But, we are still stuck in national politics which is a discordant state. This world deserves mature and sincere leadership for the survival of humanity because, it cannot endure more wars and bloodshed as we have seen in the previous two world wars.