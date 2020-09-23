Does Corona want to read?

Some decisions whirl the mind. Operating the hotels, markets, businesses, travel, tour, restaurants etcetera without SOPs doesn’t bats an eye. Even, rallies, protest and event like ‘Ashura’, 14th Aug and other programs don’t count in number of increased cases. But, as the schools open with following up the SOPs Corona abruptly jumps on the peak. That’s undoubtedly stunning to listen.

To be logical, probably, there is risk of increment in number of cases to open the schools but the same fits for the other sectors and departments. The strict behavior of government just for the educational institutions doesn’t let the mind be solace and tickles it to raise other many questions.

Closure of all universities of Balochistan in the very second direct day after finding 2 cases in University of Balochistan is in no way interpretable. Why doesn’t the government find better ways than direct closure of all province’ institutions as it finds an ounce of doubt in increment? There are surely, certain other ways to tackle the issue as it has implemented in other sectors.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat