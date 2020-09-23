Court orders to indict Zardari in three graft references

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday ordered to indict former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in three corruption references against him, dismissing his petitions against the cases.

The court had reserved its decision on Sept 17.

The verdict, announced by Judge Azam Khan, says Zardari cannot be acquitted in references pertaining to fake bank accounts.

The court also summoned all the suspects, including Zardari, next on Sept 28.

The former president through his petitions had urged the court to dismiss corruption references pertaining to money laundering, Park Lane estate and Thatta water supply.

Zardari is facing multiple corruption cases that have stemmed from a mega money-laundering scandal, which came into the limelight in 2018. The former president, his sister Faryal Talpur and several of their business associates are being probed as part of a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions — which were initially found to have totalled Rs35 billion — conducted through 29 benami accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

Zardari is accused of being involved “in extending a loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others”. His counsel, however, has argued that the PPP co-chairperson had been a director of M/s Park Lane, but he resigned from the company in 2008 before assuming the office of the president of Pakistan.