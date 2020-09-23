Chinese envoy pays farewell call on Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the leadership of Pakistan and China is committed to completing the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at the earliest, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister was speaking to the outgoing ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing, who paid a farewell call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Qureshi said the long-lasting friendship of the two countries has become an example for the world.

Lauding the services of the ambassador in strengthening bilateral ties, Qureshi expressed hope that Jing’s successor will his commitment and dedication to the cause.

The minister also congratulated the ambassador for receiving the country’s second-highest civil award, Hilal-e-Pakistan, in recognition of his services.

Jing thanked the foreign minister for his cooperation during the former’s stay in Pakistan.