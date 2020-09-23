Bilawal slams Rashid after ‘covert’ meetings were exposed

KARACHI: Speaking about meetings with military leadership, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said those conversations are meant to be confidential, and that certain people need to refrain from revealing their details.

This was said at a press conference in Karachi, a week after the meeting of 15 opposition members and the military leadership, including Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

“Whenever there’s a national security issue, whether it concerns India, AJK and GB, FATA, extremism and terrorism, we were, are today and will be together on these in the future,” he said, adding that the PPP and other political parties were approached on September 18 or 19 and invited to a national security briefing on Gilgit-Baltistan.

While these meeting are officially ‘off-the-record’, Bilawal said he had not choice but to talk about the it “out of helplessness”.

“Some irresponsible persons who have nothing to do with national security, GB, AJK or foreign policy, and who didn’t say a word in this meeting, are giving statements on every TV channel these days,” he said.

“I think such actions make national security and foreign policy issues controversial. And whoever’s spokesperson this [person] is, they should immediately ask them to shut up and not say anything irresponsible,” Bilawal added.

Later, Bilawal named Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid as the one spreading details of the confidential meeting, adding that his party in the future will not attend any meeting in which Rashid is also present.

“You can never be able to create consensus on any issue if such things happen,” he added, saying

Noting that political parties will have to sit together on national security issues in the future as well, Bilawal accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of having failed to “engage with the opposition” on national security issues that have arisen during his tenure, emphasising that national security briefings should not take place without the prime minister.

“The opposition as well as the government, despite our differences, are well-wishers of the country, Bilawal said. “When it comes to national security issues, we have always wanted to cooperate.”

But “this current set-up has created an atmosphere where “we don’t feel secure that our national security conversations and briefings will remain confidential.”