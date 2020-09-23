Bad report

PTI falls down on tax reform

The recent report by the Pakistan Research Institute of the Market Economy (PRIME) does not gush at the PTI government’s economic management, and has pinpointed its failure to reform the tax machinery as the biggest problem that went towards showing that it had not put sufficient preparation into the task of governing. The report further narrows down the government’s attempt to reform the tax collection machinery its appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, who was brought into the organization from the private sector. The appointment did not really work, and Mr Zaidi left his job for health reasons, with the FBR’s methods and management unreformed, but with the hefty revenue target he had accepted still unachieved. The report noted that the FBR is still collecting less than it had done under the PML(N). It could be argued that the covid-19 pandemic has caused revenues to contract, but the rupee devaluation should have led to some increase in revenues.

Whatever the pluses and minuses of Mr Zaidi’s tenure, PRIME’s view that the PTI had not prepared on the economic front is borne out by the timing of his arrival at FBR. It was only when the PTI’s financial wizard, Asad Umar, was sacked as Finance Minister and replaced by Dr Hafeez Sheikh that Mr Zaidi was brought in. Before that, bureaucrats had continued to rule the roost at FBR, as they have done after Mr Zaidi’s departure.

The impression created by the report is of a government that has thrown its best ideas at the economy, and failed badly, which is now merely marking time till the next election. The problem is that elections are nearly three years away, barring an early dissolution. Meanwhile, the economy awaits lifting out of the turmoil it was thrown in by the pandemic, as well as the IMF programme which the government applied for after campaigning that it would not. It seems there is more to managing an economy than yelling out that the rulers are corrupt. That the PTI has learned this means that the real tragedy has been that it was at the cost of the entire nation.