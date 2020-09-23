Arousing world’s conscience towards Kashmir cause

As India under the leadership of Modi follows an unfettered course of despotism and tyranny, the whole region, according to the reports by the United Nations, comprising of 5 billion is under the threat of war. But more than that, India’s hegemonic design particularly with emphasis on bringing demographic changes at the backdrop of rabid nationalism reflects the demise of secular politics which was the forefront of the Congress Party and a setback to its image as an ideal democracy.

As India continues to spread its expansionist moves in the region along with getting into skirmishes with China over the Galwan valley issue, the greatest paradox lies in the fact that its moves go unbridled and unencumbered. But what is more ironic that no Muslim state other than Turkey and Malaysia has openly condemned India’s actions or have given statements that highlight an iota of support or sympathy for the people of Kashmir and Muslims residing in India. In doing so, the international community appears to be repeating the grave mistakes they have made in the past particularly in the context of policy of appeasement that paved way for the beginning of horrendous Second World War which could only be stopped with the use of nuclear bomb on the civilians.

Such an approach is conclusive of the fact that self-interest remains the key determinant in states’ foreign policy dynamics. The affluent Muslim states signing trade deals with India should not come to us as surprise because we see the struggle of Palestinians abandoned at the backdrop of UAE and Bahrain signing Abraham Accords with Israel. Also, with the insensitivity witnessed at the sight of Rohingya Muslims in Burma and Uighur Muslims in China leave us to question whether there is anything left such as collective conscience or the brotherhood inspired by the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

A year has passed since the last address given by PM Imran Khan at the UNGA session with profound emphasis on the woes of Kashmir and “blood bath” that may be the dire repercussion of the international community’s inaction. Once again the plight of Kashmir that struggles under the yearlong lockdown is central concern of Pakistan because it has pledged to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. As Pakistan gets the stage once again to arouse the conscience of the world against the grievances of Kashmir and the Muslims living in minority, it should understand that the platform will only prove viable if it learns to reduce its heavy foreign economic dependence and work unanimously on internal political strengthening.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi