Dispensation of justice to the populace is a fundamental and mandatory duty of the important pillar of the state, Judiciary. An egalitarian society can neither thrive nor live peacefully if the common people are not given justice.

Injustice brings restlessness, chaos and disparity in society. Heinous crimes like: looting, killing, kidnapping and raping of innocent people become rife in society. The affluent and powerful people escape punishment, while the poor and the down trodden are punished even if they are innocent, and this is virtually happening in our Land of the Pure, Pakistan. The whole society has become victim of crimes. People are committing different nefarious crimes fearlessly. People are not safe from the wrongdoers.

The writ of the state is nowhere to be seen. The exaggerated promises of the politicians to bring justice to the people’s door steps seems to be a pipe dream at least at present, as nothing can be said about future. Besides that the role of some unscrupulous judges is deplorable. Their dishonesty, lust of money, dereliction and partiality bring huge and indelible pain and sufferings for those who are denied justice.

Gone are the days when diligent, hardworking and conscientious judges, like Justice Cornelius, justice Zafar Samdani, justice Shabir Ahmad and many others used to do justice without any pressure and allurement. Their sincerity integrity and selflessness were above board. The role of some notorious lawyers is also a great impediment in the dispensation of justice.

The honourable judges and lawyers are cardinal pillars of the justice system, and people have high hopes in them.

If they give justice to the people it will be the greatest service to the nation and the dream will not remain a pip dream.

Mohammad Ahmed

Islamabad