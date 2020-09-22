Women in Pakistan are subjected into various violences like honor killing, rape, child marriage, force marriage and so on. Violence against women has been on the rise in Pakistan, a country of over 200 million people. Pakistan is the most 6th dangerous country in the world for women. According to a report, more than 51241 cases of violence against women were reported between January 2011 and June 2017. There were more than 1800 cases of domestic violences and 5500 kidnappings of women during this period. On the other hand, women are the called most integral part of a society, without women a nation can not develop and will be considered one of the poorest countries. A woman can play her role every where as her home, school, hospital or so on. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every body to respect your women and help them get success in their lives.

Mahira Hakeem

Turbat