Soldier martyred in attack from Afghan side: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred when terrorists from across the Afghan border attacked a post of security forces in Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the terrorists from Afghanistan targeted the security post situated in the border area late Monday night. It said Sepoy Sabir Shah, 24, was martyred in the attack.

“Pakistan has been consistently raising the issue for border management on [the] other side to avoid [the] use of Afghanistan soil against Pakistan,” the statement said.