Qureshi seeks world’s role to free Kashmiris from Indian clutches

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to come forward to rid the oppressed Kashmiri people from the cruel Indian clutches.

The foreign minister said this while chairing the sixth meeting of the Special Committee on Kashmir on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), will draw the world attention towards the atrocities unleashed by India in occupied Kashmir. Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to raise the lingering dispute at all international forums until the Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He also said that Pakistan is apprising the world of the BJP government’s Hindutva policies and India’s expansionist designs. He said that blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and Indian ceasefire violations on the line of control are a matter of concern. He added that the belligerent posture of India poses a grave threat to the regional peace and security.