PM stops ministers from issuing controversial statements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stopped the federal ministers from issuing controversial statements, saying that a minister does not have the liberty to express personal opinions as his words are supposed to reflect the government’s policies.

“No minister should issue unnecessary statements. A minister does not have personal opinions,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, pointing towards Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, said, “We have reservations over some statements of yours. You speak the most.”

At this, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that Mazari at times imposes herself on others.

Listening to this, the premier warned all ministers not to speak unnecessarily and cautioned them against speaking on sensitive religious matters.

PM Imran said that ministers are not entitled to personal opinions because their statements reflect the government’s stance. He expressed his displeasure at the construction of a jail on the green area in Islamabad, saying that the government should take care of natural habitats and protect greenery.

He said that he would take action against those who were responsible for the planning and execution of the project.