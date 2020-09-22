PM discusses data leakage matter with SECP chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed matters related to sensitive data leakage with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan on Tuesday.

The SECP chairman called on the prime minister to discuss matters related to data leakage of SECP. He informed the premier about the ongoing inquiry into the data leaks of SECP.

Earlier, the cabinet members have held discussions over the data leaks of SECP in the meeting where the ministers recommended the Premier for releasing the order to publicise its inquiry report.

Faisal Vawda said that facts should be unveiled before the nationals as important revelations were made in the inquiry report regarding the son of Zafar Hijazi, whereas, many people belonging to a media group were also involved in it. He criticised that some government lawmakers were having sympathies for the persons involved in the data leaks.

The premier hinted to publicise the inquiry report of SECP data leak in order to uncover the facts.