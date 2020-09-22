Perfectionist Mahira Khan learning how to act for upcoming movie

KARACHI: Continuing to inspire everyone through her willingness to constantly learn and expand to her already impressive repertoire, renowned actor Mahira Khan has revealed that she is learning how to act ahead of the shooting for her upcoming movie.

Taking to Instagram, the Superstar actor revealed that she has been taking lessons in acting for her next film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and has actually become quite good at it.

“Aaajaaa meri class mein beth jaaaa @mustafafahad26,” she captioned her post, while tagging co-star Fahad Mustafa in a video where she can be seen taking acting lessons.

“I learnt how to act for #QuaideazamZindabad. This video was my second day of lessons.. so you can imagine how good I actually am I also got a certificate after completing all my lessons,” she added.

Mahira has been mentored by trainers that that help actors across the country learn how to act. She has also received a certificate signifying her effort in learning how to act.

The superstar has rung a reminder for all professionals to finally get up and start learning to do something they’re paid high bucks for. Here’s hoping many of Mahira’s fellow professionals follow her lead!