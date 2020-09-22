Nawaz’s son receives PML-N leader’s arrest warrant in London

ISLAMABAD: The representative of the federal government on Tuesday submitted a report on the implementation of an arrest warrant of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the hearing of Al-Azizia reference, the federation counsel said that ex-PM’s warrant was received by his son Hassan Nawaz at his residence in London. The warrant was dispatched to Nawaz’s house by Pakistani High Commission in the UK through the mail, he informed.

Previously, IHC had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif for September 22 and rejected his plea seeking exemption from the hearing.

The court had also directed the concerned authorities to initiate proceedings to declare him as proclaimed offender. PML-N supremo’s petition to continue the case hearings via a legal representative based on medical grounds was also turned down by the IHC.

It is pertinent here to mention that the IHC had ordered Nawaz Sharif to surrender and appear on September 10 at any cost in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had remarked that if Nawaz does not appear himself for the hearings, then he shall be declared an absconder and could face up to an additional three years in prison.

An accountability court on July 06, 2018, jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB’s prosecutor had argued on the onus of proof on accused after ownership of flats [by Sharifs] has been established. He said, “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.”

NAB prosecutor further added that the Sharifs had not registered ‘Calibri font’ trust deed in the UK. He said, “Maryam Nawaz crafted this trust deed and declared his brother beneficial owner.”

Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar, who were candidates for the general elections 2018, were also barred from contesting in elections for 10 years each.

The sentence and a fine of £8 million, or $10.6 million, came almost a year after Supreme Court removed Sharif from office and less than five months after the court barred him from holding office for life.

Safdar was arrested by the NAB authorities in Rawalpindi on July 9 while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were taken into custody by the officials after their flight landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. They were shifted to Adiala Jail.

Afterwards, the IHC had suspended the sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Justice Athar Minallah, while announcing the verdict, had directed the release of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar over surety bonds worth Rs0.5 million each.

An accountability court had also handed Nawaz Sharif sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and acquitted him in a second reference regarding Flagship Investments.

In the Flagship reference, NAB had claimed that Sharif and his sons set up Flagship Investment Ltd and 15 other companies, and used these companies “to manage/acquire expensive properties/any movement of funds to hide the real sources of funds.”