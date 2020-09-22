LHC extends Shehbaz’s interim bail till Sept 24

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till September 24.

The petition for Shehbaz’s interim bail was heard in the high court by a two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider.

During the hearing, PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Advocate Attaullah Tarrar and Khawaja Imran Nazir were also present in the courtroom.

Later, Shehbaz, in an informal chat with the media outside the court, said that PML-N is being pressured but it does not matter whether he will be in or out of jail, the decisions taken during the All Parties Conference (APC) will be implemented. “It is necessary to unite against Imran Khan’s anti-poor policies,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the revenge tactics of “NAB-Niazi nexus” are not slowing down.

During the case proceedings, the PML-N president pleaded the court to let him speak so that he can present arguments. “Due to my decisions my children suffered losses,” he told the court.

The court also allowed Shehbaz to sit on the chair.

The former Punjab chief minister’s lawyer Attaullah Tarrar and the NAB prosecutor presented their arguments on the report of Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) while advocate Amjad Pervaiz said an increase in assets does not mean deceiving, as per the law.

He said that NAB initiated an inquiry against Shehbaz on the application of a ‘Muhib-e-Watan Pakistani’ (patriotic) citizen who has no name and no address. He questioned why ‘Muhib-e-Watan Pakistani’ is always seen in opposition cases.

When Amjad Pervaiz started quoting Shahzad Akbar’s press conference, the NAB prosecutor argued the case will not be completed in five days if you start reading each and every page of the Shahzad’s press conference. However, the court granted permission to Shehbaz’s lawyers to carry on the arguments.

Earlier, the LHC on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N president in the assets beyond means and money laundering case for just a day till September 22.

Shehbaz’s interim bail application was heard in the LHC by a two-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider which sought lawyers in Tuesday hearing for final arguments.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, Tarrar and advocate Nasrullah on behalf of Shahbaz Sharif presented arguments during the hearing.

Tarrar said in the court that NAB has filed the reference and the case has also been initiated in the trial court then what are the reasons for issuing an arrest warrant.